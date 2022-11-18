Pentagon: N. Korea's Missile Launches Destabilize Region, Not New Normal

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to the defense of South Korea and other allies amid continued missile launches by North Korea that the department says is destabilizing to the region.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh reiterated the stance in a press briefing on Thursday when asked about the North’s missile provocations, saying that the unprecedented increase in launches is not the new normal and is unbelievably unsettling to security.The spokesperson added that if Pyongyang continues to launch these ballistic missiles, it further destabilizes the region, confirming that the U.S. commitment remains strong to South Korea and Japan.Singh said that the U.S. will always stand up for its allies and partners around the world, particularly those around the Korean Peninsula, and it has called on North Korea to stop these ballistic missile launches.North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, eight days after its previous missile provocation.