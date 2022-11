Photo : YONHAP News

BTS has won a trophy at the American Music Awards(AMAs) for the fifth consecutive year.The seven-member group won in the category of favorite pop duo or group, according to the organizer of the AMA award ceremony prior to the event on Sunday.It is the fourth year in a row the K-pop boy band won in that category and the fifth straight year it won a title at the renowned music awards since it won the Favorite Social Artist title in 2018.Last year, it won the Artist of the Year award, becoming the first Asian act to claim the top AMA award.The group did not attend this year’s award ceremony with member Jungkook performing at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.