Domestic Mother, Daughter Found Dead in Seoul, Possibly Due to Financial Hardship

A mother and her daughter were found dead inside their home in Seoul's Seodaemun District, with their deaths possibly linked to financial troubles.



According to the Seodaemun Police Station on Friday, a mother in her 60s and her daughter in her 30s were found dead Wednesday morning after their landlord called the police. Authorities believe the family have been dead for some time and that no foul play was involved.



A delinquent gas bill and an eviction note were plastered on their front door, but the two did not receive basic livelihood support, according to the Seodaemun District Office.



They were classified by the government as those who may be in the blind spot of the welfare system. Still, they were unable to receive benefits because their registered address differed from their actual residence.



The latest case comes just three months after the deaths of a mother and her two daughters in the Gyeonggi city of Suwon who had also reportedly slipped through the cracks of the welfare system for similar reasons.