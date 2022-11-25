'Decision to Leave' Wins 6 Honors at Blue Dragon Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

Cannes-winning romantic thriller "Decision to Leave" directed by Park Chan-wook picked up six prizes at this year's Blue Dragon Awards held Friday.In the 43rd edition of one of South Korea's top film honors held at KBS Hall, "Decision to Leave" won trophies for best film, best director, best screenplay and best music, while Park Hae-il was named best actor and Tang Wei best actress.The film was nominated in 12 categories, more than any other competitor, and was awarded in six.It also marks Park's third best director prize at the Blue Dragon Awards following his previous films "Joint Security Area" and "Old Boy."Park, who is filming overseas, was not able to attend the ceremony and comedian Kim Shin-Young who starred in "Decision to Leave" received the award for him instead.Actor Lee Jung-jae, the star of "Squid Game", won the best new director award for his directorial debut "Hunt" which was also recognized for best editing and best lighting.The best supporting actor award went to Byun Yo-han who played a Japanese general in the film "Hansan: Rising Dragon" while best supporting actress went to Oh Na-ra for her performance in "Perhaps Love."The best rookie awards went to Kim Dong-hwi who starred in "In Our Prime" and actress Kim Hye-yoon for her role in "The Girl on a Bulldozer."