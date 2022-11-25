New COVID-19 Cases at 52,788

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases have registered in the 50-thousands amid a winter resurgence of the outbreak.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 52-thousand-788 infections were reported throughout Friday including 62 from overseas.The tally is up by 22-hundred from a week ago but down by 15-hundred from two weeks prior.Despite a seasonal surge, new infections are increasing gradually or even remaining steady.Health authorities and experts believe the peak of the latest wave could come earlier than expected as they closely monitor the situation including the new subvariant which is expected to become dominant in the coming months.Critical cases and deaths still remain high. The number of seriously ill hospitalized patients rose by 25 to 478, continuing above 400 for the eighth day.Friday added 52 new deaths increasing the death toll to 30-thousand-330. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.