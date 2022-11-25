Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

5 Tln Won Bond Stabilization Fund to be Activated

Written: 2022-11-28 10:08:56Updated: 2022-11-28 11:50:03

5 Tln Won Bond Stabilization Fund to be Activated

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Monday announced a plan to activate a bond market stabilization fund worth five trillion won, or three-point-74 billion U.S. dollars, through a capital call to ease lingering liquidity crunch concerns.

The plan was part of the measures discussed during an emergency macroeconomic finance meeting presided over by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho and came after the activation of similar funds worth three trillion won a month earlier.

Minister Choo assessed that local market jitters eased with the increase of liquidity supply programs to 50 trillion won or more since October to address concerns over a liquidity crunch prompted in part by a default on debt repayment by a developer of Legoland Korea.

However, the minister cited lingering concerns and variables, such as high interest rates, forthcoming inflation data overseas and the cargo truck drivers’ strike, as considerations behind the latest market stabilization measures.

To help ease the market burden, the government said it will reduce the issuance of government bonds to three-point-eight trillion won in December from the initially-planned nine-point-five trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >