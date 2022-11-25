Daily COVID-19 Cases Registered at 22,327, Critical Cases Near 500

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 cases dropped to the mid-20-thousands on Monday amid signs the latest round of the pandemic may be entering a stagnant period.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 22-thousand-327 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 53 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 26 million-959-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some 25-thousand from a day ago due to reduced testing on Sunday.It also fell by 750 from a week ago, and 14-hundred from two weeks ago. Health authorities assess that while it is too early to tell the slowing trend will hold up, it is possible the peak of the seventh round of the pandemic may come earlier than expected.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients, however, rose by ten from a day ago to 491, staying above 400 for the tenth consecutive day.Forty-four additional deaths were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-413. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.