White House: US Takes North Korean Threats Seriously

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says the U.S. is taking seriously the threats posed by North Korea, which is why it is improving its intelligence capabilities and cooperating with its allies, South Korea and Japan.National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson John Kirby issued the position during a press briefing on Monday local time when asked about the recent public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter in state media.While declining to comment on Kim's parenting, Kirby underlined that Kim continues to advance military capabilities that continue to destabilize not just the Korean Peninsula but the region.The spokesperson noted that five of the U.S.' seven treaty alliances are in the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing the U.S. security commitments to help with the defense of South Korea and Japan.He also said that the U.S. believes Kim could conduct a nuclear test at any time.