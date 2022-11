Photo : YONHAP News

The prime suspect of a murder case in New Zealand involving two deceased children found in suitcases in August has been extradited from South Korea.The Ministry of Justice handed over the 42-year-old New Zealand citizen of Korean descent to New Zealand authorities Monday evening at Incheon International Airport, along with related evidence.The woman is suspected of killing her two children in Auckland in 2018 before entering South Korea that July. She was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan in September.New Zealand then requested her extradition, to which Seoul's justice ministry instructed the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office to seek a court review on the matter. The Seoul High Court granted the extradition on November 11.