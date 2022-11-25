Pres. Yoon Issues Back-to-Work Order for Striking Truckers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a government order forcing striking truckers to return to work as a union-backed walkout entered its sixth day.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said the order was being issued to prevent the people’s livelihoods and the nation’s economy from suffering more serious damage from the strike.Yoon said construction and production sites across the nation have come to a halt due to the suspension of shipments in the cement and steel industries, assessing that the current conditions could ruin the nation’s industrial foundation.The president pointedly denounced the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union for blocking the passage of other trucks and attacking truckers who opted not to participate in the strike, calling such moves “criminal offenses” that cannot be tolerated.Yoon then stressed that during his term, he will firmly establish law and principle in tackling labor issues and will not make compromises when it comes to illegalities.The president also expressed deep regret over planned strikes by unionized subway and railway workers.