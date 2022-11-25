Air Force to Take Part in US 'Operation Christmas Drop'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Air Force will take part in the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ humanitarian airlift operation dubbed “Operation Christmas Drop” around the South Pacific.The Air Force announced on Tuesday that a C-130 military transport aircraft and some 30 personnel will head to the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to take part in the event.South Korea began participating in the event last year at the U.S. Air Force’s invitation in a bid to boost its capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and strengthen cooperation with participating nations.South Korea’s Air Force will transport medical supplies, clothing and daily necessities to some ten islands throughout Micronesia between this Sunday and next Friday before returning home on December 12.“Operation Christmas Drop” is the U.S. Air Force’s longest-running humanitarian operation, with the tradition’s origins tracing back to the Christmas season in 1952. Andersen Air Force Base is used as a "base camp" to airlift the donated goods to islanders throughout Micronesia.