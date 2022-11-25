KMA Issues Cold Snap Alerts Nationwide with Temps Dipping from Late Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

With the thermostat forecast to dip from Tuesday night, the state weather agency has issued cold snap warnings for most parts of the nation, a first since introducing the alert system in 2010.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that cold snap alerts will be issued for the central region starting at 6 p.m., and for the southern region from 9 p.m.Warnings will cover most inland regions, while advisories will be in place for Incheon, Ongjin, Taean, Mokpo, Sinan, and the islands of Heuksan, Hongdo, Ulleung, Jeju, as well as the Dokdo islets.A cold snap warning is issued when the morning low is projected to drop by at least 15 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day. An advisory is issued when the temperature falls at least ten degrees.Morning lows are expected to dip to minus-eleven degrees Celsius in Gangwon Province's Cheorwon and minus-seven degrees in Seoul, some 15 to 20 degrees lower compared to Tuesday.