S. Korea-Vietnam Summit to be Held Monday in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Seoul on Monday.The presidential office said on Thursday that the summit will take place as Nguyen will be making a three-day state visit to South Korea from Sunday.The top office said Yoon and Nguyen will discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in politics, security, the economy and human exchanges as well as talk about pending regional and international issues.Referring to Vietnam as a key partner in South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy and the South Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative, the office said Nguyen's visit will serve as a vital opportunity for the two countries to advance their comprehensive and strategic partnership and boost South Korea’s cooperation with ASEAN.Making the first state visit to South Korea by a foreign leader since Yoon took office, Nguyen's trip coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Vietnam this year.