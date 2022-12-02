Controversial Public Media Law Passed at Opposition-Dominated Committee

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has pushed ahead with its attempt to reform the governance structure of the nation’s public broadcast media, including KBS and MBC.During the parliamentary broadcasting and communications committee session on Friday, DP lawmakers voted for revisions pertaining to the appointment of presidents and the board of directors at public broadcasting networks.At the opposition-dominated committee, ruling People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote for the revisions, which will double the number of board members with representatives from academia, the media and civic groups.The conservative ruling camp claims that the move will increase the presence of progressive figures in the board. On the other hand, the opposition rebutted by saying revisions will prevent political influence in the appointment of the heads of public broadcasters.The revised bill will be sent to the parliamentary legislative and judiciary committee for a review. If the judiciary committee fails to pass the bill within 60 days, the broadcasting committee, with a three-fifths agreement, can demand that it be put to a vote at a plenary session.