Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Impose Penalties on Striking Truckers from Next Week

Written: 2022-12-02 19:17:19Updated: 2022-12-02 19:27:35

Gov't to Impose Penalties on Striking Truckers from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government plans to impose penalties on striking cement truckers who do not comply with a state-issued order to return to work.

Those who refuse to comply with the order will be suspended for up to 30 days as a first noncompliance, and may see their freight transportation license revoked for a second refusal. 

A joint government probe team said on Friday that it has secured a list of 777 truckers currently taking part in the strike and sent them the return-to-work orders, with the written mandate served directly to 425 truckers through registered mail. 

Starting Monday, the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry plans to verify whether those truckers returned to work and take administrative action against those who continue the stoppage. 

The government said that it has no plans to hold additional negotiations with the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, stressing that the striking truckers must return to work first.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >