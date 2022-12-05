2023 US Defense Spending Bill Maintains Troop Level in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A compromise bill of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023 maintains the current number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea at around 28-thousand-500.The U.S. Congress on Tuesday released the text of the revised bill agreed on by the Senate and the House of Representatives.The NDAA bill also affirms the U.S.' commitment to extended deterrence using the full range of its defense capabilities, consistent with the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and South Korea.In addition, the bill, which stipulates funding for the U.S. Defense Department and other defense operations for next year, stressed that Washington needs to bolster its relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China.The bill also directs the secretary of defense to conduct an assessment of the threat posed by the use of unmanned aerial swarms by adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.The Republicans and Democrats have agreed to pass the bill in the Senate and the House and send it to U.S. President Joe Biden within this year.