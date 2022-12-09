Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Minister Pledges to Fix Malpractices at Construction Sites

Written: 2022-12-09 16:21:26Updated: 2022-12-09 16:42:31

Minister Pledges to Fix Malpractices at Construction Sites

Photo : YONHAP News

Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong has vowed to rectify wrongful practices that persist at construction sites as cargo truckers ended their 16-day walkout.

During a visit to an apartment construction site in Incheon on Friday morning, the minister called for an end to unilateral work stoppages that paralyze the country and inflict staggering losses.

Regarding unionized construction workers who also joined in the truckers’ walkout, Won said they were banking on their near monopoly and argued that such malpractice of browbeating demands runs rampant at construction sites.

As for the safe trucking freight rates system, Won said that merely extending the scheme is not a real resolution but actually making the problem worse.

He reiterated the government’s stance that an extension is not a solution when the merits of the freight rates system are still under contention.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >