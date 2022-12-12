Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Churches Celebrate Christmas with No Crowd Limits

Written: 2022-12-25 13:40:34Updated: 2022-12-25 17:51:15

Churches Celebrate Christmas with No Crowd Limits

Photo : YONHAP News

Churches and cathedrals nationwide are holding Christmas services and mass on Sunday with no attendance restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul held a Christmas mass officiated by Archbishop Chung Soon-taek at 12 a.m. Sunday at Myeongdong Cathedral. Chung delivered a Christmas message in which he prayed for love and peace for everyone in the world on Christmas, the holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Cardinal You Heung-sik, a minister at the Vatican currently visiting South Korea on vacation, presided over a Christmas mass at 8 p.m. Saturday at a Catholic church in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.

The Protestant community will also hold services to celebrate Christmas with no crowd limits.

The Yoido Full Gospel Church will have six Christmas services from 7 a.m. Sunday with no limits on participants.

An association of progressive Protestant churches and Christian organizations will host a joint service at Seoul train station plaza on Sunday afternoon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >