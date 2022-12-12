Churches Celebrate Christmas with No Crowd Limits

Photo : YONHAP News

Churches and cathedrals nationwide are holding Christmas services and mass on Sunday with no attendance restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.The Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul held a Christmas mass officiated by Archbishop Chung Soon-taek at 12 a.m. Sunday at Myeongdong Cathedral. Chung delivered a Christmas message in which he prayed for love and peace for everyone in the world on Christmas, the holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.Cardinal You Heung-sik, a minister at the Vatican currently visiting South Korea on vacation, presided over a Christmas mass at 8 p.m. Saturday at a Catholic church in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.The Protestant community will also hold services to celebrate Christmas with no crowd limits.The Yoido Full Gospel Church will have six Christmas services from 7 a.m. Sunday with no limits on participants.An association of progressive Protestant churches and Christian organizations will host a joint service at Seoul train station plaza on Sunday afternoon.