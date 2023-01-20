Menu Content

S. Korea Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in 3 Months

Written: 2023-01-23 11:22:04Updated: 2023-01-23 15:33:56

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported the lowest daily COVID-19 numbers in more than three months amid a downward trend in infections.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Monday, the country reported nine-thousand-227 new COVID-19 cases, including 60 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30 million. 

The daily figure is down by more than 15-thousand from a week ago and the lowest in 15 weeks for a Sunday.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients being treated at hospitals dropped by ten from the previous day to 450. 

The country added 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33-thousand-235.

Meanwhile, health authorities will be running temporary testing sites for free at six rest stops along major highways during the Lunar New Year holiday, which goes until tomorrow.
