S. Korea Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in 3 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported the lowest daily COVID-19 numbers in more than three months amid a downward trend in infections.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Monday, the country reported nine-thousand-227 new COVID-19 cases, including 60 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30 million.The daily figure is down by more than 15-thousand from a week ago and the lowest in 15 weeks for a Sunday.The number of seriously or critically ill patients being treated at hospitals dropped by ten from the previous day to 450.The country added 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33-thousand-235.Meanwhile, health authorities will be running temporary testing sites for free at six rest stops along major highways during the Lunar New Year holiday, which goes until tomorrow.