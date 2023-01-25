Yoon Orders Officials to Swiftly Follow Up on UAE's $30 Bln Investment Pledge

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to swiftly follow up on a 30-billion-dollar investment pledge by the United Arab Emirates(UAE) during his recent state visit.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Yoon stressed that the size of the UAE's investment pledge is unprecedented, before promising to directly oversee its follow-up through consultative sessions on export strategy and deregulation.During a closed-door meeting, the president called to open the South Korea-UAE investment cooperation platform for increased participation from government ministries and businesses.Also referring to some 50 memorandums of understanding(MOU) signed between the two countries and an agreement to enhance nuclear power plant cooperation, Yoon pledged to work hard as the nation's number one salesperson.He then urged Cabinet members to follow suit in supporting the overseas operations of local businesses, as well as paying attention to the difficulties facing foreign firms operating within the country.