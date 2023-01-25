Politics Report: N. Korea Orders 5-Day Lockdown in Pyongyang over Respiratory Illness

North Korean authorities reportedly issued a five-day lockdown for residents in Pyongyang on Wednesday over rising cases of respiratory illness.



NK News, a U.S.-based media outlet covering North Korea, published the report, citing a notice it acquired.



The notice reportedly said that ailments like the common cold are spreading in the capital, with no mention of COVID-19.



North Korean authorities reportedly ordered residents to stay in their homes until Sunday, requiring them to check their temperature multiple times a day.



The media outlet said that it's uncertain if other cities in the North are also placed under a lockdown, adding the regime's state media have yet to report the move.



NK News earlier reported that Pyongyang residents are stocking up on food and other goods amid rumors of the possible lockdown.