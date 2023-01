Photo : YONHAP News

Snow is forecast to hit the western Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island on Friday, while the central region and Gyeongsang Provinces are likely to see clear skies.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said three to seven centimeters of snow is expected for the western coastal areas and the mountainous areas of Jeju Island, but over ten centimeters could be seen in some isolated areas.Ten to 30 centimeters of snow is also forecast for Ulleung Island and Dokdo islets in the East Sea.Strong winds are expected in the western coastal areas in South Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces, as well as Jeju Island.Temperatures are forecast to range from minus seven degrees Celsius to three degrees above zero on Friday, with wind chill temperatures expected to be much lower.