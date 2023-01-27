Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Banks to Return to Normal Business Hours from Monday

Written: 2023-01-27 19:03:41Updated: 2023-01-27 19:20:33

Banks to Return to Normal Business Hours from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Local banks will resume normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first time in one and a half years after repeated demands from customers.

According to sources in the finance sector on Friday, banks have passed on related guidelines to their branches to get them prepared for the change in business hours.
This includes foreign-invested banks, banks based in the provinces outside of Seoul and savings banks.

Banks have been operating from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. since July 2021 when strict social distancing measures were in place amid the pandemic. But starting Monday when the indoor mask mandate becomes a recommendation, banks will return to their normal operating hours prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer groups have been critical of the banks persisting on its shortened operating hours while public life in general has returned to normal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >