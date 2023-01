Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored a double in the fourth round of the FA Cup.Son scored the season’s seventh and eighth goal in the second half of a match against second-tier Preston North End at the Deepdale stadium in Deepdale, England on Saturday.Tottenham won the game 3-0, with debutant Arnaut Danjuma adding a goal.Son’s goals came after five games or 25 days after he netted a goal against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match, bringing his tally to eight goals and three assists this season.His multi-goals mark the first since October 13 of last year in a UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt, when he fired two goals.