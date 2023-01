Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy Seals of South Korea and the United States held a joint training exercise with the British Navy recently in South Korean waters, the U.S. military announced.U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) said on Sunday that in unidentified South Korean waters, in the middle of January, the SEALs of the United States and South Korea conducted interoperability training with the British Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Spey.The SOCKOR said that two of the combatant craft medium (CCM) vessels joined the exercise, releasing photos of the training. CCM is a low-observable maritime special warfare boat with a primary mission to insert and extract special operation forces in a medium threat environment.It added that Korean, British and U.S. forces exercised their combined capabilities during this challenging and realistic maritime event.