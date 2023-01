Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has defended heating cost hikes under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, saying a refusal to adjust prices to market situations is nothing but “populism.”Han made the remark while presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Monday.He said his heart weighs heavily over the pain of the public stung by a combination of utility fee increases and cold spells. However, he said a prolonged suppression of prices that need to be adjusted will eventually place a bigger burden on the public and cause a negative impact on the economy.The recent issue of heating cost once again affirms it, the prime minister said.While the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has slammed the government for its failure to address soaring heating prices, the ruling bloc has blamed it on what it called populist policies under the Moon Jae-in administration.