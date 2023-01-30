Pres. Office to Sue Lawmaker Over First Lady Stock Price Manipulation Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has announced that it will file a defamation complaint against an opposition lawmaker for allegations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.In a notice to the media on Monday, the top office said it plans to submit the libel complaint to the police at 3:00 p.m. against main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker and spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom.Kim, in a written statement issued last Friday, reiterated long held claims by the DP that the first lady was involved in a stock price manipulation case of Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in South Korea, saying that her name was mentioned at least 300 times during a related trial.Citing a news report last week, the lawmaker also made fresh accusations that Kim's bank account was used in another case of stock price manipulation involving Woori Technology.The top office said the claims were groundless, false, malicious and a violation of the public's right to know, adding that the allegations involving Woori Technology were never filed with the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS), never investigated, nor had a related case sent to trial.It added that simply having traded certain stocks 13 years ago cannot be the basis of stock price manipulation allegations.