Gov't To Offer 592,000 Won in Gas Bill Discounts For Low Income Households

Written: 2023-02-01 12:02:58Updated: 2023-02-01 12:03:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced plans to expand discounts on gas bills, offering up to 592-thousand won for low income households, amid soaring heating prices. 

The energy ministry announced the additional measures on Wednesday, following criticism that many people receiving basic livelihood support were ineligible for state energy vouchers, and that a helping hand should be extended to households in the second lowest-income bracket as well. 

Out of two-point-02 million households that fit in these categories, up to one-point-69 million that rely on city gas for heating will benefit from price deductions. 

All basic living support recipients, who are not eligible for the energy voucher system, will receive an increase in gas price discounts from 288-thousand won to 592-thousand won for the December to March period 

Families in the second-lowest income bracket will also see their deductions increase to the same amount from 144-thousand won.

Last week, the government pledged to double the amount of state support for the energy voucher system and gas price discounts for vulnerable groups.
