US House Passes Resolution Denouncing Socialism, N. Korean Leaders

Written: 2023-02-03 08:46:16Updated: 2023-02-03 11:20:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives has denounced Kim Jong-un among other socialist leaders with the adoption of a resolution denouncing the ideology and its most prominent proponents.

The House passed the resolution on Thursday denouncing the "horrors of socialism" in a vote of 328 to 86, with a majority of Democrats at 109 voting with all Republicans for the resolution.

The resolution says “socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.”

It said that socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and killing of more than 100 million people worldwide, while up to three-point-five million people have starved in North Korea.

It added that many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Kim Jong-un and his father and former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as well as Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Fidel Castro.
