Apple Pay Likely to Launch in S. Korea in Early March

Written: 2023-02-03 14:54:15Updated: 2023-02-03 14:59:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Apple Pay is set to become available in South Korea from early next month.

According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Friday, the mobile payment service by Apple is set to launch in early March at the earliest as financial authorities have concluded that the service is compliant with local laws.

Stores equipped with Near Field Communication(NFC) payment terminals will be the first to offer Apple Pay, with the payment service reliant on the contactless payment technology accessed via smart mobile devices.

Stores prepared to begin operating the system include convenience stores, Shinsegae Department Store, Lotte Department Store, Starbucks, Paris Baguette and IKEA.

Credit card firm Hyundai Card had prepared to launch Apple’s payment service in South Korea after signing a contract with the U.S. electronics giant, but both the card company and Apple Korea have refused to confirm any details on its launch.
