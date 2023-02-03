US, Poland Urge N. Korea, Iran, Belarus to Cease Support for Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Poland have urged North Korea, Belarus and Iran to cease their support for Russia.The two nations made the call in a joint statement after the 14th session of the bilateral strategic dialogue in the Polish capital city of Warsaw on Thursday.In the statement, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to making sure that Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues to be a strategic failure.Additionally, the statement said that Belarus, North Korea and Iran should cease their support for Russia, and China should halt its amplification of the Kremlin’s false narratives.It also stated that in order to bolster the sanctions regime aimed at Russia, the United States and Poland are dedicated to identifying and tracking the methods used to circumvent sanctions through the legal systems of third parties. This alludes to the monitoring of potential sanctions violations by North Korea and other nations.