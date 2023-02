Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said that there were no reports yet of South Korean casualties from a powerful earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.A ministry official in Seoul said that as of 2 p.m. Monday, there were no reports of South Korean casualties.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a seven-point-eight magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Monday at an inland area 33 kilometers from Gaziantep in the region of the country's border with Syria.The number of deaths from the powerful quake reportedly surpassed 500.The Associated Press and other foreign media said at least 284 people were killed and two-thousand-383 were injured in Turkey alone. The Syrian health ministry also said that at least 237 people were dead and 639 were injured in Syria.