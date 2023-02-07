Menu Content

Yoon Orders Humanitarian Aid for Türkiye, Iran after Recent Quakes

Written: 2023-02-07 09:06:22Updated: 2023-02-07 15:47:21

Yoon Orders Humanitarian Aid for Türkiye, Iran after Recent Quakes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government to produce active measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and Iran in the wake of recent devastating earthquakes in both countries.

The presidential office said that Yoon issued the order to the National Security Office and the foreign ministry on Monday.

A seven-point-eight magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Monday in an inland area 33 kilometers from Gaziantep in southern Türkiye, killing more than 36-hundred people and injuring over 16-thousand more.

Late last month, Iran was hit by a five-point-nine magnitude earthquake that killed at least three people and injured more than 800.

The foreign ministry plans to produce and announce support measures in accordance with Yoon's instructions.

In a statement on Monday, a foreign ministry spokesperson expressed deep condolences on behalf of South Korea to the numerous victims and their family members affected by the earthquake in southeast Türkiye.
