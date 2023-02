Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southeastern Türkiye and Syria has reportedly soared to nearly 12-thousand.While on a visit to hard-hit Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll has passed nine-thousand with some 53-thousand people injured.According to Syrian state media and a rescue service, the death toll in the country from the devastating tremor has surpassed 26-hundred.Foreign media said that the combined death toll in the two nations has climbed above eleven-thousand-600, with AFP noting that the latest earthquake is the eighth-deadliest of the 21st century, behind the 2011 quake in Japan that killed nearly 20-thousand.However, the World Health Organization earlier warned that the toll from the Turkish quake may rise above 20-thousand.