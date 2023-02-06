Foreign Minister Pledges to Provide All Possible Support to Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Wednesday and pledged to provide "all possible support" for Türkiye’s efforts to recover from a devastating earthquake earlier this week.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Park expressed deep condolences over the damage from the massive quake in his phone call with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.Minister Park said that the South Korean government plans to provide all possible support to Türkiye for its relief efforts, including dispatching emergency rescue teams, adding that the South Korean people stand in solidarity with the Turkish people.In response, Cavusoglu appreciated the active support from South Korea, a “brother nation” of Türkiye.Minister Park also asked for Türkiye's consideration for the safety of South Korean nationals in the quake-hit regions, to which the Turkish minister responded that his government will pay attention to the matter and provide related support.