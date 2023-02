Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered from Monday for infants and children under five years of age with reservations.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, those aged between six months old and four years old for whom reservations had been made since January 30 will be inoculated from Monday.The Pfizer vaccine specifically developed for children will be administered to this age group, involving three rounds of the shot at eight-week intervals.High-risk groups are highly recommended to get vaccinated, including cancer patients and those with a weakened immune system or with severe disabilities.Walk-in vaccination for the age group became available on February 9.