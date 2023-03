Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored his 99th goal in the league.Son bagged a goal in the second half of a match against Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Saturday.Son netted the goal in the 17th minute in the second half as his team was leading 2-0, contributing to the team's 3-1 victory along with Harry Kane who scored twice. Tottenham consolidated its grip on fourth place with the win.The goal was his tenth goal of the 2022-2023 season and 99th Premier League goal, ending his recent goal drought.