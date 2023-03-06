Menu Content

Main Fire at Tire Factory in Daejeon Brought under Control

Written: 2023-03-13 12:04:58Updated: 2023-03-13 15:14:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The main fire at a tire factory in Daejeon was brought under control about 13 hours after a massive blaze was ignited and caused the hospitalization of eleven people, including a firefighter.

According to fire authorities on Monday, the third-stage response system put in place at 2:10 a.m. was lowered to the second stage at 11 a.m.

The blaze occurred at Hankook Tire factory in Moksang-dong, Daedeok district at around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday. The first-stage response system was in place eight minutes later, with authorities gradually upgrading it. Around 150 vehicles, 700 firefighters and nine helicopters were dispatched to combat the fire.

Ten factory workers were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation but are in stable condition, while one firefighter sustained an ankle injury. 

Some 400-thousand tires stored at the factory were also destroyed. 

The fire is estimated to have begun in a tire curing machine. Authorities plan to determine the exact cause of the fire after it is completely extinguished.
