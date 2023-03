Photo : YONHAP News

China will reportedly resume issuing a range of visas to foreigners from Wednesday.According to Bloomberg and other media outlets on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in the United States announced on Monday that China will lift visa restrictions for foreigners that have been in place during the pandemic.The embassy reportedly said that existing visas are still valid and new travel documents will be reviewed and approved, adding that the new policy will allow visa-free travel for those arriving on cruise ships to Shanghai and Hainan Island.In January, China allowed its citizens to travel overseas and ended quarantine and PCR test requirements for inbound travelers.Last week, China announced that it will resume outbound group tours to another 40 countries from March 15, but South Korea was not included in the list.