New COVID-19 Cases at 11,899

Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the eleven-thousands on Wednesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that eleven-thousand-899 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 21 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 30-million-662-thousand.The figure dropped by about 500 from a day earlier and by 892 from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it fell by 388.Last week's average daily infections marked ten-thousand-58, up seven-point-four percent from the previous week, the first increase in eleven weeks since the third week of December.However, the government decided to lift the indoor mask mandate for public transportation from next Monday after assessing that the virus situation remains stable with a continued drop in deaths and new infections among people aged over 60.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care reached 147, down by five from a day ago.Tuesday reported ten deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-131. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.