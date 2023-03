Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that nine-thousand-259 COVID-19 infections were reported throughout Friday including 16 from overseas.The figure is slightly up by 194 from the previous day but is the lowest for a Saturday in nine months. The tally is 750 fewer than a week ago and down by more than 19-hundred compared to two weeks prior.Daily infections, which briefly increased following the start of the school semester, appear to be declining again.The number of critically ill patients edged down by eleven to 129.Friday saw four deaths raising the death toll to 34-thousand-159. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.