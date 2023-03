Photo : YONHAP News

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned North Korea's latest test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.In a statement from his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief urged the North to "immediately desist" from such destabilizing actions and "fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions."He also called on Pyongyang to resume dialogue aimed at lasting peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.On Thursday, North Korea test-fired its Hwasong-17 ICBM just hours before a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.The regime's previous ICBM launch was about a month ago on February 18.