S. Korea's First Civilian Test Launch Vehicle Launched

Written: 2023-03-20 08:09:56Updated: 2023-03-20 11:31:47

S. Korea's First Civilian Test Launch Vehicle Launched

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s first civilian test launch vehicle, the Hanbit-TLV, has finally lifted off after several botched attempts.

According to the developer of the vehicle, Innospace, the vehicle was launched at the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil at 2:52 a.m. on Monday, Korea time.

The space startup said it was verifying the engine flight performance and the success of a payload mission, adding that it will announce the results after a comprehensive review of flight data.

The company originally planned to launch the 16-meter single-stage test rocket last December but had to postpone a number of times due to adverse weather and technical glitches.

The Hanbit-TLV is a precursor to the company’s planned commercial satellite launcher, the Hanbit-Nano, a two-stage small satellite launcher capable of carrying a 50-kilogram payload to a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit.
