S. Korea Expresses Regret over Japanese Media's Reports on Yoon-Kishida Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Monday that the country's diplomatic authorities expressed regret over the Japanese media's "distorted" reports on the results of the Korea-Japan summit and asked for a prevention of a recurrence.A presidential official made the remarks to reporters at the top office, reaffirming that the issues of Dokdo or wartime sexual slavery were not discussed at the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Regarding the issue of Seoul's import ban on Japan's fishery products, the official refused to disclose what the two leaders specifically said at the summit, adding the issue was brought up by one of the Japanese politicians who met with President Yoon.The official, however, said that the Seoul government maintains the stance that it will never accept anything that threatens the safety and health of the Korean people.Earlier, Japanese media reported that the issues of Dokdo and Japan's wartime sexual slavery were mentioned at the summit. On Monday, Japan's Sankei Shimbun reported that in the summit, Kishida asked South Korea to lift the import ban on seafood from Fukushima.