Yoon: Workweek over 60 Hours Intrudes on Health Protection

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that he believes a workweek exceeding 60 hours intrudes on the protection of workers’ health.During Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon took note of the recent controversy over his government’s proposed workweek system revision, saying an upper threshold on weekly hours is necessary to protect rights to maintain the health of workers in vulnerable environments.Yoon said that allowing labor and management to set hours on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, bi-yearly and yearly basis would guarantee workers' right to choose when to work and when to rest and allow for more flexibility.He pledged to seek ways to guarantee wages and vacation days following the revision.The president also promised to thoroughly listen to public opinion, especially from young people, non-unionized workers and employees of small- to medium-sized enterprises(SME), before putting forth a final plan.The president has called for an amended plan to revise the workweek system, after the original announcement was met with backlash over the proposed increase from a maximum workweek of 52 hours to 69 hours.