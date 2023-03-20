Gov't Releases List of Export Ban Items Linked to N. Korea's Satellite Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The government released a list of items subject to an export ban via a third country that could be used in North Korea's military reconnaissance satellite development.According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, the watchlist, the first of its kind focused on the North's satellite development, comes as the regime has announced plans to complete preparations for a satellite test by April.The list includes 77 items, including solar cell laydowns, coarse sun sensor assemblies, star trackers, image data handling units, X-band transmitters and control moment gyro actuation units.The ministry has shared the list with friendly nations, pledging to continue efforts to enhance the efficacy of the international community's proactive response to Pyongyang's satellite development, believed to be a part of its weapons of mass destruction(WMD) program.Seoul also added four North Korean individuals and six institutions to its unilateral sanctions list for their involvement in the regime's nuclear and missile development and sanctions evasion, the fifth round of such sanctions under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The newly included subjects include Ri Yong-gil, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North's ruling Workers' Party, and Tan Wee Beng, a Singaporean accused of laundering money through the U.S. financial system on the North's behalf.