Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov’t Says Some Expansion in China Permitted by CHIPS Guardrails

Written: 2023-03-22 11:27:23Updated: 2023-03-22 13:23:18

Gov’t Says Some Expansion in China Permitted by CHIPS Guardrails

Photo : KBS News

The government has assessed that the guardrails of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act limiting investment in China by fund recipients do permit domestic firms to expand their operations to some degree.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday released its assessment of the protections aimed at preventing CHIPS Act funding from undermining U.S. national security through semiconductor production investments in "countries of concern."

The ministry determined that the draft version of the guardrails appear to permit local firms such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to perform maintenance on their production facilities in China and engage in partial expansion and technological development.

The regulations announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce impose a five-percent limit on the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in countries of concern for ten years for recipients of funds under the Act, affecting facilities in China and Russia among others.

The South Korean ministry said it plans to continue consulting with the U.S. on the matter during the 60-day period before the finalization of the guardrails, with a visit to Seoul by U.S. officials handling the Act set for Thursday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >