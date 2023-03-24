Jimin of BTS Releases First Solo Album 'Face'

Photo : YONHAP News

Jimin, a member of K-pop superstars BTS, released his first official solo album, "Face," on Friday.According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Music on Friday, Jimin included genuine feelings he experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic in the six-track album featuring the main single “Like Crazy,” which was sung in both Korean and English, as well as the pre-released hip-hop track "Set Me Free Pt. 2."The agency said "Face" was created while the singer was in the process overcoming loneliness and a sense of being lost behind his glamorous life as an entertainer through music.Jimin is the fourth member of the septet to have released a solo album, following J-Hope, Jin and RM.The singer is scheduled to appear on NBC’s popular "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" talk show in the U.S. on Thursday and Friday to discuss his album and showcase performances of the lead single "Like Crazy."