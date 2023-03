Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust from China will likely persist in most parts of the country throughout the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, fine dust levels stood at "bad" or "very bad" nationwide on Friday with related advisories in effect.The air is not expected to clear up on Saturday with continuing poor air quality.Rainfall of five to 20 millimeters on the south coast and Jeju Island will let up by Saturday morning while dry weather continues for the rest of the country, prompting concerns on wildfires.Wide temperature gaps will continue through the weekend.On Sunday, rain is expected in eastern Gangwon Province in the afternoon.