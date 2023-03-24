Police Question Actor Yoo Ah-in over Allegations of Drug Use

Photo : KBS News

Actor Yoo Ah-in appeared for questioning by police on Monday over allegations of illegal drug use.The 36-year-old star, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, was grilled by narcotics investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency over claims that he engaged in the use of the intravenous anesthetic Propofol and the dissociative anesthetic ketamine as well as marijuana and cocaine.The police initially launched an investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found that Yoo had been habitually prescribed Propofol 73 times for non-medical purposes in 2021 alone. The drug was designated as a controlled substance in the country in 2011.Last month, authorities took urine and hair samples from Yoo immediately after he returned from a trip to the U.S., which also came back positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.The police are reportedly deciding whether to seek an arrest warrant against the A-list actor.