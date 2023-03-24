Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Question Actor Yoo Ah-in over Allegations of Drug Use

Written: 2023-03-27 12:39:28Updated: 2023-03-27 15:22:58

Police Question Actor Yoo Ah-in over Allegations of Drug Use

Photo : KBS News

Actor Yoo Ah-in appeared for questioning by police on Monday over allegations of illegal drug use.

The 36-year-old star, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, was grilled by narcotics investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency over claims that he engaged in the use of the intravenous anesthetic Propofol and the dissociative anesthetic ketamine as well as marijuana and cocaine.

The police initially launched an investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found that Yoo had been habitually prescribed Propofol 73 times for non-medical purposes in 2021 alone. The drug was designated as a controlled substance in the country in 2011.

Last month, authorities took urine and hair samples from Yoo immediately after he returned from a trip to the U.S., which also came back positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.

The police are reportedly deciding whether to seek an arrest warrant against the A-list actor.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >